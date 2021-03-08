Dedicate a day for men as well, says BJP MP

New Delhi: Addressing the Rajya Sabha on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sonal Mansingh called for a similar day to celebrate men as a mark of gender equality.



She said that a day should be dedicated to men as well since we ‘talk about equality.'

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament during the Zero Hour, which was reserved for the women members to mark the International Women’s Day, Mansingh stated, "I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated."

Notably, International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 globally.

During her address, she also used an anonymous quote as she began talking about International Women’s Day. "It's hard to be a woman. You must think like a man, act like a lady, look like a young girl, and work like a horse,” she said.

Expressing her views on inequality, the noted classical dancer said that women have more rights than before, but still it is not enough.

Many other women members of Parliament demanded an increase in the reservation for women in the Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the pending women’s reservation bill.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Fouzia Khan pointed out that not more than 6% of leadership roles across the industries are occupied by women.

