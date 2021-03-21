Intruder shot dead at Indo-Pak border village

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A suspected Pakistani intruder was killed by BSF personnel along the India-Pakistan International border, while he was trying to cross the border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Saturday.

As per reports, the incident took place around 7 PM when the man was trying to sneak into the Indian territory. The officials said that the intruder was gunned down by the BSF men after he ignored repeated warnings to surrender near the fence at the International border.

While confirming the incident, Anupgarh police station in-charge Surendra Kumar said that the Border Security Force patrol team noticed some suspicious movements near the border on Saturday.

The personnel found a person entering the Indian territory from across the border and warned him repeatedly to stop, but he continued marching towards them, the officials said.

"The intruder was shot dead when he was seen climbing the border fence and a BSF patrol team challenged him," he added.

No arms, ammunition or other suspicious items was recovered from him, the official said, adding further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, top BSF and police officers have reached the spot.