Investment planning important for women: Four reasons

Hyderabad: Women today are fast making it to the forefront across various spheres of life. We have more women at the helm of corporates with a presence in multiple regions of the globe.

Many are taking the initiative into entrepreneurship while others are successful athletes.

With double income families increasingly becoming the norm in the middle class, a greater number of women are joining the workforce.

With women contributing towards income generations, I believe it is important for women to focus on planning their finances towards meeting their long term goals and aspirations.

Here are the four reasons that make investment planning an important goal for the women of today.

1. It brings financial freedom

Financial freedom translates into having economic independence. Every woman who dreams about being economically independent needs to become self-sufficient or capable of meeting her financial needs.

For this, she needs to start building the assets with a sound investment plan.

Depending on the financial situation, risk profile and time horizon, women can choose multiple investment products to grow their assets in a timely manner.

As a rule of thumb, remember to start early to reap the benefits early.

2. It helps women meet their life goals

Women today have many professional as well as personal life goals. It may range from travelling the world to kick-starting their own businesses.

And all of these goals need to be backed by adequate finances, where Investment planning helps.

With the right financial plan, women can ensure that they meet their goals in the timeframe needed, without relying on others to back their dreams.

3. It comes in handy during career breaks

There’s no denying that women tend to take more career breaks than men. This could happen at various stages of life, such as when women get married, when they have kids, or even when their spouse is transferred to a different city.

In recent years, women are also taking career breaks for upskilling themselves or pursuing further education.

A break in the career also means a break in income. During such phases, savings and income from investments come in handy.

4. It is important for retirement

It’s no secret that women, on average, tend to live longer than men. However, both homemakers as well as working women often tend to rely on their spouses for financial security during their retirement.

But with the right investment plan, women will find it easier to secure their own retirement years financially.

(Written by Reshma Banda, Head – Equity & Senior Vice President- Investments, Bajaj Allianz Life. Views expressed above are the author’s own.)

