Iran denies allegations of linking it with Israel embassy bomb blast

New Delhi: The Iranian Embassy in India on Monday slammed the report linking blast outside the Israel embassy in New Delhi, with Iran’s Quds Force, an arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said, "While respecting Indian authorities in the endeavour to investigate this (blast outside Israeli embassy), the embassy repudiates unsubstantiated allegation and considers them as steps towards realizing sinister intentions of enemies of Iran-India relations."

“Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities have always expressed their readiness to cooperate with the Indian friends to unravel the wicked intentions of the spoilers of bilateral relations”, it added.

The reaction by Iran’s embassy came after India’s central counter-terrorism agencies on Monday, after more than a month since the bomb blast happened in the national capital, claimed that a local Indian Shia cell backed by the Iranian Quds force was behind the attack and that it had planted the bomb outside the embassy.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Iranian embassy said that it strongly [condemned] any act which ensues intimidation and fear, disruption of order and security, and jeopardizing the lives and property of innocent people.

It further added that it is the presumption that such action must have been conducted by the third parties who are angry and dissatisfied with the progress in relations between India and Iran.

There is no response from the Ministry of External Affairs on the matter yet.

It was during late January this year, that an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) went off outside the Israel embassy in New Delhi, with no reports of injuries in the attack, but experts viewed the attack as an indication of the seriousness of the threat and said that the terror attack was well planned and calculated one.

It was not just one terror attack against Israel, but in the year 2012, a motorcyclist attached a sticky bomb to the car of the wife of the Israeli defence attaché to India, while she was on her way to pick up her children from school. The woman, Tal Yehoshua Koren, sustained moderate injuries that required surgery.

