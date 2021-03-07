J-20 will corner most of China’s future defence spend

New Delhi: Considered to be somewhat of a mystery bird because of the secrecy in the way it was built—it had several project code names like J-XX, J-13, J-14, XXJ — China is aiming big to mass-produce an upgraded version of the J-20 fighter.

Only the world’s third stealth fighter aircraft to be deployed after the F-22A Raptor and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter both of which are with the US military, not more than 60 are presently being operated by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

But with plans afoot for mass production of an upgraded version of the fifth-generation stealth fighter, called J-20B, it would need considerable resources beginning 2021. Many experts feel that by 2027, there would be about 200 J-20s thereby cornering a sizeable chunk of the Chinese defence budget in the times to come.

Read: Russia scores as Indian, Chinese soldiers set to war-game in COVID-hit 'Kavkaz 20'

Besides the stealth element, fifth-generation fighters are faster, more manoeuvrable and have better avionics than the older generations.

Chengdu Aviation Corporation, the manufacturer of the J-20, is believed to have set up four production lines, with four J-20 aircraft being produced in a single month. The upgraded version uses the locally-developed Shenyang WS-10 Taihang aero-engine replacing the Russian Saturn AL-31s.

Not just planning to make it the mainstay fighter for the PLAAF, China’s all-powerful Central Military Commission had in 2019 okayed the J-20 as the future primary fighter of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) which will replace the FC-31.

Read: Eye on China, NDC embarks on ‘neighbourhood seat diplomacy’

The preparation for the mass production of the fighter will itself corner a huge chunk of China’s 6.8 per cent hike in defence spending for 2021 although the hike would have been much more had COVID 19 not taken a toll and perhaps would have been more than the 12.2 per cent year-on-year spike in 2014.

In 2021, China plans to spend $209 billion in defence, which is more than three times India’s 2021 budget for the military of about $66 billion and about a third of US Department of Defense’s 2021 budget of $705 billion.

The J-20 was first flight-tested in 2011. After its maiden appearance at a 2016 aerospace exhibition, it entered PLAAF service in 2017. In 2019, the PLAAF assigned its J-20s to an operational unit to a fighter brigade in the Eastern Theater Command, “probably to improve its ability to respond to US and allied aircraft in the area.”

Read: Did CIA’s long-lost nuke device cause Chamoli disaster?