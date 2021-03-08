Jaipur: UP woman gang-raped in moving car

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Jaipur police have identified one accused and the rape victim after a video of the incident went viral on several social media platform on Monday.

According to the police, the victim, hailing from Uttar Pradesh came to the town in October 2020 and stayed at a local hotel in Mansarovar. One of her close contacts lured her and pressed her to intimate with his friend and offered her a hefty amount of money.

The victim, in the enthusiasm to earn money, went to a designated place where the prime accused with 11 more people were waiting for her. When she arrived at the place, they took her into a car and raped her.

Jaipur Additional commissioner, Ajay Pal Lamba, briefing the media about the incident

Jaipur Additional commissioner, Ajay Pal Lamba, during a press conference said that the matter was taken by the Jaipur police after the video of the incident went viral.

"With the footage, it was clear that the incident took place in a car. While one of the accused was busy attempting rape, while the other was continuously beating her. Perceiving the dialect of the accused, it was speculated that the language is widely spoken in some parts of Jaipur. As the face of the victim was clear, we sent the video clip to the cyber expert in order to trace the origin of the clip", said Lamba to the media.

Further, he said that using the face recognising tool, the cyber expert traced the address of the victim and one of the accused.

"A team of Jaipur police went to Uttar Pradesh and took the victim to Jaipur. She revealed that the incident happened on October 19, 2020", added Lamba.

A case has been registered and further investigation going on to trace the other accused in the case, said Jaipur Additional commissioner.

