Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh on Thursday

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Dhaka on March 4 at the invitation of his counterpart Dr A K Abdul Momen.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will meet his counterpart and will also call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The EAM's visit to Bangladesh follows the Prime Minister-level Virtual Summit held between two countries on December 17, 2020, and will also provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress in bilateral relations.

Hasina, in conversation with PM Modi during the virtual summit in January, said that India is the country's true friend for its support during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

Both sides had also reiterated their strong commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

