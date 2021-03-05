'Book me if you can', Japanese man steals chair from ACP's office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A 31-year-old Japan national has stolen a chair from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), JC Nagar, in Bengaluru to ensure action against police officers who he claims asked him to pay a bribe in connection with a case in 2019.

Hirotoshi Tanaka, who came to Bengaluru with Student VISA to learn English in 2019, said he wants the police to book him for stealing a chair and arrest him too.

Tanaka said he wants to stay in India and seek justice in the 2019 case that has been quashed by the Karnataka High Court. However, that could put him in the crosshairs of the law as the Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office (FRRO) had set February 28 as the deadline for him to go back to his country after the term of his visa expired.

The case, which was filed against Tanaka at RT Nagar police station after he assaulted the principal of the English coaching centre he had enrolled in, was quashed after both parties resolved it between them.

Tanaka said he visited the police station to tender a written apology but was summoned a week later and told that an FIR had been registered against him. He said he spent one night at the police station and a further 19 days at the Parappana Agrahara prison before getting an advocate to have him out on bail.

