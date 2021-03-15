JeM commander gunned down in Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Top Jaish-i-Mohammed (JeM) commander Sajjad Afghani was killed during the gunfight that raged between security forces and militants in Rawalpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday. Afghani was involved in the recruitment of new youths into terrorism.

According to police, two militants have been killed so far during the gunfight that started on March 13.

"Today, firing resumed during which one more militant was killed taking the toll to two," IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.

He further said, "On Sunday, a local militant identified as Jahangir Ahmad was killed. Today, Jaish e Mohammad commander Sajjad Afghani has been gunned down. I congratulate Shopian police for the successful operation."

READ: One terrorist killed in encounter in JK's Shopian

A joint team of police and army had launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora on Saturday evening.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight," police had said.

Earlier, Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora Shopian, affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was gunned down by the security forces.

READ: Encounter underway in J-K's Shopian

According to the Shopian Police, a joint cordon and search operation was launched on Saturday night by the police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 14 Battalion of CRPF in the said area. Arms and ammunition, including the USA-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

READ: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian