'Jharkhand budget will bring the state to new heights'

New Delhi: Jharkhand Congress in charge Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh said that all key sectors have benefited from the budget presented by the state government and that it will boost development. He told ETV Bharat that a provision has been made in the budget to waive the loans of farmers.

Jharkhand Congress in charge Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, speaking to ETV Bharat

He said, "This was the budget for the entire state. If the Opposition wants to give any suggestion, the party will heartily welcome their opinions, but the way they created an environment of ruckus in the House will demean the aura of the State Assembly."

The State Finance Minister, Rameshwar Oraon, has presented a budget of 91,220 crores for the financial year 2021-22. The budget has been allocated for better implementation of schemes including education, health, agriculture and rural development, added Singh.

While explaining the budget, he said that an amount of Rs 18,653 crore has been allocated for agricultural animal husbandry, provision of Rs 1,200 crore for loan waiver of farmers, Rs 3,480 crore for the construction of roads, Rs 2,6734 crore for the general sector, Rs 33,625 crore for social sector and Rs 30,917 crore for the economic sector.

