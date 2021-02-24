Jharkhand family murdered over internal dispute

Gumla: Five members of the same family, including a child, were allegedly murdered in their own house over an internal family dispute in Jharkhand's Kamdara block. The incident occurred in Pahargaon in which an entire tribal family were brutally murdered with an axe.

The deceased have been identified as Nicodin Topno, Bhimsen Topno, Shilwanti Topno, Albis Topno and a five-year-old child.

Prima facie reveals that the murders are the fallout of an internal family dispute. Locals raised an alarm following which police and district administration officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

The incident has triggered panic in the area and villagers are tight-lipped in the matter. A hunt is on to catch the accused and further investigation is underway.

