JNU sedition case: Court tells police to provide charge sheet to accused

New Delhi: Patiala court on Monday directed Delhi police to provide charge sheet and related documents to former CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and other accused in the JNU sedition case. The court has put up the matter for April 7 for scrutiny of documents.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma directed police to provide the charge sheet and related documents to them. The court, on the last date of hearing, after taking cognisance on the charge sheet had issued summons to all accused named in the Delhi Police charge sheet.

Advocate Sushil Bajaj, appearing for former JNU student Kumar, said, "The court pronounced bail for Kumar seeing his social responsibilities. The court will hear the matter later."

JNU sedition case: Court tells police to provide charge sheet to accused

Kumar and other former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were accused of raising anti-India slogans. The other seven accused charge-sheeted in the case are Kashmiri students Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat, some of them were then studying in JNU, Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

READ: JNU to soon get boys' wing of NCC

The court granted bail to six accused on furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000. Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were already granted bail by the court.

As many as 36 others, including Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja's daughter Aprajita, Shehla Rashid (then vice-JNUSU president), Rama Naga, Ashutosh Kumar and Banojyotsna Lahiri, all former students of JNU, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet due to insufficient evidence against them.

The accused were charged with offences under sections 124A (sedition), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143 (punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly), 149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ: No bail for JNU student in Delhi riots case

A case was registered on February 11, 2016, under sections 124A and 120B of the IPC against unidentified people at the Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station, following complaints from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maheish Girri and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

READ: JNU students Union writes open letter to PM Modi

With PTI inputs