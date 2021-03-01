JP Nadda offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday. Later, he also offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple.

The BJP President was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh party President Swatantra Dev Singh.

At 4:45 PM, the BJP chief is scheduled to inaugurate the newly built regional office and Prayagraj Mahavidyalaya in Rohania, Varanasi. At 7 PM, Nadda will interact with various social leaders at Chaudhary Lawns near Naria, BHU in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

Nadda on Sunday held a detailed meeting with party office bearers of Kashi Prant, local MPs, MLAs and district presidents. He also met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and discussed the preparedness of the party workers for the upcoming Panchayat elections and then the state Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

