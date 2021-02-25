Karnataka minister warns of illegal hoarding of explosives

Mangaluru: Giving a stern warning against the illegal hoarding of explosives in stone quarries and mining areas, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the state government is mulling over new technological practices to survey and preserve the mineral reserves. The remark of the minister came after he attended a meeting with the officials of the Mines and Geology department at the travellers' bungalow.

Addressing the media personnel after the meeting, Nirani said new technology would be used in the coming days and a new law will be enacted on the usage of explosives.

“The previous governments used the old technology to survey mineral reserves in the state. We will use the latest technology to conduct the surveys and this will help get accurate information. Karnataka has rich natural resources compared to other states. Our department has initiated steps to conduct surveys in a scientific manner”, Nirani stated.

Reacting to Tuesday’s tragedy, the minister said the accused will be punished as per the law and tough measures will be taken regarding the supply of gelatin.

READ: Karnataka police recover explosive gelatin sticks in Dharwad

“Government is planning to enact a new law allowing only licence-holders to use explosive items. A decision will be taken after discussion with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa”, the minister said.

Murugesh Nirani warned of stern action against those supplying and storing gelatin sticks illegally. He said officials have been instructed to find illegal hoarding of explosive items in stone quarries. The Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner took action after the blast in Hunasodu. The blast at Chikkaballapura occurred during transportation of illegally hoarded gelatin sticks from one place to another fearing raid. The gelatin sticks were hoarded before the Shivamogga blast. The minister said he would not like to divulge further information as the CID probe is underway.

READ: Chikkaballapur blast: 5 nabbed, 2 K'taka cops suspended

Promising to give strict punishment to culprits, Murugesh Nirani said those involved in the case will not be spared.

“Blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapura was very unfortunate. There is no question of shielding anyone involved in the case. The culprits will be punished as per the law. The government will not tolerate illegal activities and the guilty must pay the price for playing with the lives of innocent people. We will take the action based on the probe report” Nirani warned.

Clarifying his visit to the national capital, the minister said he was not summoned by national leaders. “I visited Delhi due to my personal and my department related work. I did not meet any national leader during my visit” Nirani clarified.

READ: Six killed in blast at stone quarry in Karnataka