Kashmir-based JKCCS conferred with 23rd Tji-Hak Soon Justice & Peace Award

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Prominent Kashmir-based human rights body Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) was conferred with the 23rd Tji-Hak Soon Justice & Peace Award which is a prestigious South Korean award is given to grassroots human rights groups across the world.

The Tji-Hak Soon Justice & Peace Award has a cash reward of 10,000 USD and a trophy. The Award was set up to honour the late Bishop Daniel Tji Hak-soon who campaigned for justice and peace and died in 1993. Since 1997 the international award has been given to a person or group who significantly contributed to justice and peace, regardless of religion, sex or creed.

In a statement, the JKCCS said, “We are very pleased with the award as it came at a difficult time for us and Kashmir when the cost of speaking truth is rife with risks. The award will contribute to our commitment to work for human rights, truth & justice,” JKCCS said.

JKCCS works on the documentation and litigation of human rights issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

