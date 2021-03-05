Kerala CM directly involved in dollar smuggling; Swapna Suresh in her secret statement

Kochi (Kerala): The Customs Department on Friday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has direct involvement in the dollar smuggling case. An affidavit submitted in the High Court by the customs has asserted the role of the Chief Minister.

Swapna's statement which was recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act, and the 164 statement (given before the Magistrate) filed by the Customs on Thursday before the Kerala High Court, had a mention of Vijayan's close connections with the previous Consul General of the UAE and illegal monetary transactions.

The prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh gave a secret statement against the Chief Minister and his role in the dollar smuggling case. She claimed that the Chief Minister, Speaker and 3 Cabinet Ministers who have close links with the Consul General are directly involved in the dollar smuggling.

Swapna even went on to say that it was she who mediated between them and the Consul General, as the Chief Minister, Speaker and the ministers were not fluent in Arabic. The Customs Department stated that the revelations in the affidavit were indeed shocking. Swapna also mentioned the close links of the Chief Minister with the UAE Consul General and also spoke about the direct involvement regarding the financial dealings in her statement.

Reacting to the developments, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at CM Vijayan saying that the latter had no moral right to continue in the post even for a minute. The Congress leader even went on to say that the probe came to a standstill due to the secret relations between the BJP and the CPI-M.

(With inputs from IANS)