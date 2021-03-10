Chacko, who started his political life as an activist of the Congress's student wing Kerala Students Union (KSU), sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: In a setback to Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, PC Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and said that there is groupism practised by top leaders of Congress.

"I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are 2 parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC," Chacko said at a press conference here.

"Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there's groupism practised by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with a high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups," he said.

Chacko is a former Member of Parliament from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771.

A four-term Lok Sabha MP, Chacko has been in politics for over a decade. He started his political life as an activist of the Congress’s student wing Kerala Students Union (KSU).

He was elected a general secretary of the KSU in 1968, then became the president of the Youth Congress in Kerala in 1970. He was first elected to the Kerala Assembly in 1980 and became a minister in charge of Industries.

He first became an MP in 1991. He was the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which examined matters relating to Allocation and Pricing of Telecom Licences and Spectrum.

