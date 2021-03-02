Kerala hotel owners protest against fuel price hike by tonsuring heads

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) launched a separate strike in Kochi to protest against the recent fuel price hike. The protest was organized in front of the IOC Regional Center in Panampilly Nagar.

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association members protesting the fuel price hike

The protest was inaugurated by KHRA State Secretary of the Association G. Jayapal.

Jayapal tonsured his head as a mark of protest against the rising fuel prices. The association said the hotel owners are facing a loss of 1,500 rupees daily due to the rise in LPG price.

Read: Lawyer wants to buy horse as fuel prices rise

It also pointed out the surge in the prices of essential commodities used in hotels. Speaking to the media, Jayapal attributed the price surge of essential commodities to the recent fuel price hikes. "It has seriously affected the common man in the consumer state of Kerala," he said.

He said the agitation was organised on behalf of the common people of Kerala and the hotel owners. KHRA state office bearers also tonsured their heads and joined the protest.

The protesters also demanded that petroleum products be included in the GST.

Read: Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside petroleum ministry