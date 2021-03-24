Tributes for jawans killed in Naxal attack

Narayanpur: The police department on Wednesday paid tributes to four District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one police personnel who lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. Inspector General of Bastar Sundar Raj along with senior police officers paid homage to the jawans with a guard of honour.



The mortal remains of jawans were wrapped in national tricolour and a huge crowd gathered to pay their respects. A pall of gloom descended upon the family members of the jawans as they remained inconsolable while performing the last rites.

Around 19 jawans were injured and have been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. The condition of seven of them is said to be serious.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the deaths of the jawans and directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured.

Baghel said anti-Naxal operations will be intensified in the state. Naxals are frustrated as they are losing ground due to continuous operations by security forces in the region.

