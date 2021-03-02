Kisan Morcha to campaign against BJP in Assembly elections

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders will be campaigning against the BJP in the five states where assembly elections are scheduled and the Model Code of Conduct is already in place. The umbrella body of Farmer Unions protesting against the three Farm Laws for more than three months announced their program till mid-March on Tuesday.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that a mega Farmers Rally will be held in Kolkata on 12 March where all farmer leaders will be present.

"We will appeal to people not to vote for the BJP and its allies because this party ruling in the centre is responsible for bringing the three black laws against which farmers of this country are protesting today. From the Kolkata rally, vehicles with representatives from Samyukt Kisan Morcha will visit each of the 294 assembly constituencies of West Bengal and give letters from Kisan Morcha to farmers appealing to them not to vote for the BJP" said Yadav.

He also said that Kisan Morcha will not ask voters whom to vote but only appeal to them to not vote for those in the Centre.

Similar rallies and campaigns will be organised in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well.

Farmers' sit-in protest at Delhi Borders will complete 100 days on March 6 and that day will be observed by blocking the KMP Expressway for 6 hours. Kisan Morcha Leader announced that on completion of 100 days of protest, farmer leaders have decided to protest by blocking the KMP Expressway from 11 am till 5 pm. Farmers' groups have also given a nationwide call to put black flags on March 6 to protest against the government's efforts to suppress the farmers' movement.

Farmers Movement has also joined hands with the Federation of Trade Unions CITU. Centre for Indian Trade Unions which has 10 national-level trade unions associated with it has given a call for a nationwide protest against privatisation of PSUs and corporatisation. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has extended its support to the Trade Union's call and farmers will also participate in their protests on the 15th of March.

Kisan Morcha will also launch 'MSP Dilao' campaign from Karnataka where farmers have harvested their crops and are selling them in APMCs.

"The Prime Minister said in Parliament 'MSP Tha-MSP hai aur MSP Rahega' but Farmers in Karnataka are selling their produce ₹1000 below the MSP today. So we have decided to launch a separate campaign to send a message to the Prime Minister and remind him that farmers are not getting MSP" said Yogendra Yadav.

While the Leaders of Kisan Morcha are announcing the future strategy, the crowd at Tikri and Singhu Border continues to get thinner with each passing day. Farmer leaders however call it a routine affair.

"Protest has grown even stronger now. We are spreading the movement in every nook and corner of the country and Kisan Mahapanchayats are being organised to gather more support for the movement. We also have to look after our work and so people will go home and will be replaced by new groups. So this theory that crowd is diminishing is not true, it is rather a part of our strategy" said Dharmendra Malik, leader Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait).

Farmers entering into the election states and campaigning against the BJP might prove costly for the party, having set ambitious targets of winning West Bengal and improving their performance in other states.