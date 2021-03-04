Kokborok not given enough respect during princely regime: GMP President

Agartala: Gana Mukti Parishad President and former member of parliament from Tripura’s East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency Jitendra Choudhury on Wednesday claimed that Kokborok, the most accepted lingua franca of the tribes of Tripura did not get its due respect during the 1,350 years long princely rule in Tripura. Chowdhury also slammed the 30 years long Congress regime after the princely rule for trampling the rights of the tribal people of the state.

“Once upon a time, Kokborok speaking tribals were the dominant population of Tripura but during the 1,350 years long prince regime, this language was not given enough respect. And, after the Congress regime the situation turned even worse. They did not show any respect to the people belonging to the hills. It was the GMP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) that brought a change and intensified the movement demanding Kokborok’s approval as an official language”, Choudhury told a party gathering assembled to pay tribute to the Bhasha Andolan Martyr Dhananjoy Tripura.

He was killed by a police bullet at Jolaibari under South Tripura district while leading a movement seeking declaration of Kokborok language as an official language. Choudhury’s through his remarks sought to challenge royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman’s newly floated political party--TIPRA having a demand of including Kokborok in the roman script.

As the polls were drawing nearer the heated verbal attacks had been found common among the leaders of different political parties.

Some days back, former Chief Minister and CPM politburo member Manik Sarkar also raised questions on the monarchs of Tripura seeking to know their contribution for their state.

Choudhury also lashed out at the present BJP-IPFT regime and said that the half-fascist powers were now active all over the state that were enough to destroy the age old cultural heritage of the tribals.

“In the last three years, the ruling BJP and IPFT had dealt enough blows on the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities of the state. Sinister forces are actively working to destroy the socio-cultural and economic foundation that has been formed owing to consistent efforts of the previous Left regime”, alleged Choudhury.

Choudhury also exhorted the party leaders assembled in the condolence meeting to wage battle against these divisive forces to usher in a new dawn where all communities, people and languages will get their liberty to progress and develop.

Also read: With 4-5 candidates per seat in hand for first 2 phases, Bengal BJP's final decision on Thursday

Also read: BJP and AGP hold seat sharing talks in Delhi

Also read: BJP-IPFT common programme excludes Tipraland: DyCM Jishnu