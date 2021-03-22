KPCC vice president Rosakutty resigns from party citing 'neglect towards women workers'

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major setback to the Congress party in Kerala, vice president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) KC Rosakutty tendered resignation accusing the party of neglecting women workers.

Rosakutty had served as an MLA from the Sulthan Bathery constituency. She was also appointed as the chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission during the previous UDF rule in Kerala.

During her association with the party which spanned over three decades, Rosakutty had been a member of both All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Congress political affairs committee.

She was reportedly unhappy with the present developments in the party. On March 14, Kerala Congress' women's wing president Lathika Subhash had got her head tonsured at the KPCC headquarters after being denied a ticket in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.

On March 15, after Lathika stepped down, many other leaders resigned from the party including KPCC secretary Ramani P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram and 23 district level office bearers and seven-block presidents in Kannur.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Inputs from ANI)