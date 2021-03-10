Ladakh to Cox’s Bazar: India, China rivalry ekes new arena

New Delhi: Till the 1947 Partition of India, many parts of India’s northeastern region were the hinterland region of the Chittagong port.

On Tuesday morning, history was being repeated as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajed faced each other in a virtual meeting from New Delhi and Dhaka as the ‘Maitri Setu’ (or ‘friendship bridge’) was formally inaugurated, thus setting a new link between the two countries.

The 1.9 km long key bridge over the Feni river in Tripura will link Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh thereby linking south Tripura with the Chittagong port 80 km away. South Assam, Tripura and Manipur will be a mere truck ride away from Sabroom, thereby connecting many remote parts of the region.

More than two weeks later on March 26, PM Modi will embark on a visit to Bangladesh, his first in about 15 months before COVID 19 struck.

Also read: Eastern Ladakh standoff: LAC issue has to be resolved at political level, says former Army officer

China Factor

Notwithstanding the neighbourly camaderie between the two leaders, the shadow of China lurked in the background. For it is in Bangladesh the two Asian giants are squaring off to carve out their own spheres of influence.

For most of 2020, India and China were engaged in a serious face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Though disengagement has taken from the banks of the Pangong lake, de-escalation and de-induction are yet to begin.

According to Indian intelligence sources, in some time in the near future, 14 engineers of Poly Technologies Limited (PTL), a Chinese state-owned firm are expected to set office at Pekua in Bangladesh’s sensitive Cox’s Bazar where they will build a permanent complex that will house submarine berthing facilities, repair depot and training areas. The base is scheduled for completion in 2028. The base is to be named BNS Sheikh Hasina after the incumbent Bangla PM.

Giving their side of the story, an Indian intelligence source told ETV Bharat: “China gave two obsolete 1970s era Ming class Type 035G submarines to Bangladesh at $100 million each in 2017 (they were re-commissioned as BNS Nobojatra and BNS Joyjatra). These were originally used as training vessels for PLAN (PLA Navy) and had outlived their utility. The condition of these submarines is so bad that they are reportedly lying unserviceable for considerable time.”

“Recently-acquired two Chinese 053H3 Frigates (BNS Umar Farooq and BNS Abu Ubaidah) arrived at Mongla Port Bangladesh in 2020, after experiencing multiple defects en route. This included a non-functioning navigation radar and gun system. The Chinese have reportedly asked for additional payment to repair the boats.”

The sale of Chinese naval assets to Bangladesh only underlines the fact that China is the biggest supplier of weapons to Bangladesh that besides the two submarines and frigates includes maritime patrol vessels, fighter jets, tanks and missiles. This is also besides the fact that China is Bangladesh’s biggest trading partner as well as biggest investor.

Also read: India map wrong in India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, says area Lok Sabha MP

Cox’s Bazar

Interestingly, Cox’s Bazar is located at the southeastern tip of Bangladesh, bordering Myanmar’s Rakhine state, and is infamous for its gun-running networks and drug syndicates.

Demographically explosive as about 9 lakh Rohingyas are housed in refugee ghettos after a 2017 exodus from Myanmar where they were being subjected to brutal oppression, Cox’s Bazar is also known to be of particular business interest to northeast India insurgent groups that have reportedly made business investments.

At the same time, it is very close to certain lawless tracts of Myanmar and has very good access to the sea.

China’s plan to build a submarine base for Bangladesh in Cox’s Bazar indeed does raise questions that can trouble Indian diplomats, strategists and tacticians.

Road to Chittagong and Sylhet Airport

China is negotiating with Bangladesh to build a 900 km long highway from Kunming in Yunnan province to Chittagong port, about 90 km away from Cox’s Bazar. Interestingly, the road will traverse through Myanmar, skirting India’s Northeast. Besides the fact that Bangladesh will get access to the Mekong area, it will promote trade between the two nations.

In 2004, ten trucks carrying about 5,000 sophisticated firearms, more than 11 lakh ammunition, 27,000 grenades, 840 rocket launchers, 300 rockets, 2,000 grenade launching tubes and about 6,400 magazines were confiscated by the Bangladesh police from the Chittagong harbour. The weapons were meant for the Assamese, Manipuri and Naga guerrilla insurgents operating from jungle bases in Myanmar.

Another project that may cause considerable concern in India is the Chinese effort to build an ultra modern airport terminal in Sylhet, just across the Indian border.

The Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG), which bagged the contract in 2020 will build the airport terminal at the MAG Osmani International Airport. The construction will include a cargo building, a modern ATC tower, taxiway, apron, and a fire station.

Sylhet in Bangladesh is close to four state capitals in India’s Northeast. It is just 132 km to Agartala, 144 km to Guwahati, 156 km to Aizawl, and 136 km to Shillong.

With battle lines being drawn between India and China in Bangladesh, Dhaka will definitely not complain.

Also read: Amid thawing of Ladakh faceoff, China unleashes info war