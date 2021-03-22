Let them paint me in BJP dye and soon the colour will wear off: Kamal Haasan

S Srinivasan: Monthly salary for women homemakers…. Does it not go against their empowerment?

Kamal Haasan: They (the women) do their work and contribute to the country’s GDP. We recognize their role in the economy and it does not amount to enslavement, but recognition. Moreover, just because they (women) get paid for their work, it doesn't mean we stop them from getting out. They can study; work elsewhere. The money spent on their wages is just an investment; it is a human resource. That we have not taken note of it till now is not only indifference on our part but also a kind of foolishness. We wish to remove that. A century ago the proposal stipulating eight-hour work for labourers was a surprise. Similarly, when we are saying this now (paying women for domestic work), it is a surprise. After all, it’s their right. That’s what I think.

S Srinivasan: ‘Taking middle ground’ is in your party’s name itself (‘Maiam’ means centre). There are various groups of oppressed people scattered. Is it possible for you to stand with the oppressed?

Kamal Haasan: The oppressed people are not aliens from some other planet. They are my brothers. Due to historical blunder, casteist blunder, they have become what they are now. To set it right is my duty; our duty. We must continue to do it. Even if there are only 10 people left at the lowest rung to be developed, we should not stop our work. Even the last 10 people must be redeemed. That is our goal.

S Srinivasan: Your take on reservation?

Kamal Haasan: Government is duty-bound to create space for the marginalised. It is also man’s duty towards man. One should be cautious...that shouldn't become a political game, and not done on one's whims and fancies. Of course, you can employ the findings of a caste-based census. However, doling it out hastily in one go to them is…not desirable. You can give a person a cheque only after ascertaining whether you have sufficient money in your bank account. If you give a cheque when there is no money, it is called a ‘rubber cheque’; it will bounce. In our ‘inclusive society’ all must have space. It’s a must. We will work towards that.

(AIADMK has granted a 10.5% quota for Vanniyars in education and employment within the reservation for Most Backward Classes and De-notified communities)

S Srinivasan: Can deletion of caste column in applications, eliminate caste

Kamal Haasan: It is just a beginning. The idea of removing the caste column from the ‘application form’, should not be ridiculed. When you say, “If caste name is removed from the application form, will the caste be removed?” it sounds like you want the caste status quo to continue. You're challenging me to eradicate caste. Of course, the challenge should be ours. Posterity is not up to playing caste game. Let us not teach them the caste.

S Srinivasan: You have spoken about your proposed law on right to service. Can you elaborate?

Kamal Haasan: It is not alms from politicos. No. It is the people’s right to service. Even after 70 years after independence, it is sad that you have to legislate law and that the people are to be told that it is their right to service. Firstly, people should be sensitized. Nothing could be done yet as politicians do not understand this. When they say, “you come and do it,” the politicians are duty-bound to oblige. People shouldn't be running errands for politicians.

S Srinivasan: About social justice?

Kamal Haasan: Social justice is meant for all; not based on percentage and all that. Till it is attained, whatever schemes that our forefathers had given us should remain in force, intact as a foundation.

S Srinivasan: Word around is that Kamal Haasan is BJP’s B-team...

Kamal Haasan: They just keep peddling it (hoping) to make it a reality. People who know me know that. My name is Kamal Haasan. No. “Your name begins with ‘K’ and so I suspect.” If you doubt like this, keep doubting. People who know things will not doubt that. Those who are familiar with my life, the way I have led my life so far and my speeches will never say that. Only those, who have wishful thinking that if my name is other than what it is originally, keep on saying that, trying to paint me in that dye. The paint will wear off. As you have just said, when I take on ‘vishwaroopam’ they will run out of paint.

S Srinivasan: Coimbatore MP has charged that you do not criticize the BJP and the party’s Chief Ministers. What’s your reaction?

Kamal Haasan: He has not heard my speeches properly. These people do not listen to others as much as their own. That is the fact.

S Srinivasan: How will you ease the financial burden of the state, what plans do you have up your sleeve?

Kamal Haasan: Government relies upon taxation and TASMAC (state-run liquor retailing corporation) alone for revenue augmentation. Instead of squeezing industrialists, we should make things easier for the industrialists and employees of the micro, small industries…(are the means). Honesty can fetch revenue for the government. We will try to achieve that. We prospered when honesty was around. We wish to restore that period. Our election motto ‘Let us reconstruct’ alludes to the fact that all had been deconstructed.