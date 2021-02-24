LJP still part of NDA at Centre: Raju Tiwari

New Delhi: Bihar Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) working president Raju Tiwari on Wednesday reiterated that the party is still very much part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, and added that a decision will soon be taken on making Chirag Paswan a central minister.

Earlier yesterday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan had appointed senior leaders Raju Tiwari and Sanjay Paswan as the state working president and the principal general secretary respectively.

Tiwari thanked Paswan for handing him the responsibility and stressed that he would work towards strengthening the party's organisation in Bihar from the rural to urban level.

Recently, as many as 206 LJP leaders had switched over to the JD(U).

Reacting to the above, Tiwari said that none of the 206 leaders were office-bearers, and many of the turncoats were already fired from the party long back.

On LJP's lone MLC Nutan Singh's switch to the BJP, Tiwari said the development would not hurt his party.

Tiwari reiterated that the LJP was still part of the ruling NDA at the Centre. Whether or not Chirag Paswan will become a minister in the central government, will be decided by Paswan and the BJP's top leadership, he said.

