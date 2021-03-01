Local leader abducted at gunpoint in Bihar

Patna: A day after nephew of Congress MLA Santosh Mishra was gunned down in Bihar, Bhartiya Sablog party (BSP) secretary Ranjit Kumar Pandey was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Sunday evening in Patna's Kidwaipuri colony.

Pandey was kidnapped when he leaving his office from Buddha Colony in Kidwaipuri after attending a party meeting at 6 pm. The victim is a resident of Aurangabad in Bihar.

Party president Ravi Ranjan, who was present at the time of the incident, told ETV Bharat, "When we were returning from the office, few men in white Scorpio abducted Ranjit Kumar Pandey at gunpoint. The kidnappers immediately fled from the spot."

Ranjan claimed that the miscreants also attempted kidnapping him but he escaped from the spot.

BSP President Ranjan and other party leaders lodged a police complaint at Kotwali police station. Police took cognisance of the matter and are scanning CCTV footages to rescue the BSP leader.

