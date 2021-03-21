Chirag Paswan attends awards event in J&K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Member of Parliament and Lok Jan Shakti Party leader Chirag Paswan along with two of his colleagues on Sunday attended the Real Hero Awards 2021 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Jan Shakti Party leader Chirag Paswan

"I came to the Valley yesterday and met around 25 delegations representing various fields," Paswan said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event.

Paswan's visit to Kashmir was aimed at strengthening the party and getting acquainted with the current situation in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

"Some delegations welcomed the changes in the valley following the August 5, 2019 decision while some also expressed their concerns. These concerns need to address. I will write to the Prime Minister and also to the Home Minister. I hope these issues will be resolved soon."

He also claimed that he wants to bring Delhi closer to Kashmir.

"I want young MPs from across party lines to come to the Valley. This will bring the people of Delhi to Kashmiris. I wish that when my young colleagues from parliament return from Kashmir, they must return as the voice of the Kashmiri people. They should raise the real issues of Kashmir in Parliament and not an illusion," he said.

Recalling his childhood, "As a child, I used to visit Kashmir with my father but today I came here as Member of Parliament. A lot has changed since then."

"Recently, a joint statement issued by India and Pakistan on ceasefire agreement is a welcome step and would improve law and order," he added.

Speaking for statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Let the goal of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A be fulfilled. We all want that state status is restored to J&K. If the people of Kashmir are facing any difficulties, feel free to contact me. Consider me your brother, your son and you have a home in Delhi too."

On Sunday, during the maiden Real Hero Award 2021, a total of 64 people were awarded shawls and mementoes for their extraordinary service towards a better society. Former Srinagar SSP Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Cyber Crime Tahir Ashraf, Senior journalist Saleem Pandit, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattoo and Singer Parveen Azad were among the few notable awardees.

