Lok Sabha adjourned till 12.30 pm following ruckus over rising fuel prices

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday following uproar by the Opposition in the House over rising fuel prices.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12.30 pm following ruckus over rising fuel prices

Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members.

READ: With 28% success rate, Vivad Se Vishwas scheme bags Rs 53,346 crore

On Tuesday too, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned following repeated ruckus by the Opposition over rising fuel prices.

The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.

READ:Also Read: 'Women journalists more compassionate towards public interest issues'

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

ANI REPORT