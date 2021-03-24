Lok Sabha passes Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill that seeks to strengthen the provisions relating to the protection and adoption of children.

The amendment bill would address various issues flagged by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights that had looked into the working of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said while moving it for consideration and passage.

She said the proposed law seeks to make the district magistrate a "synergising officer" for issues related to the protection of children.

The Minister said the panel had found various shortcomings in the implementation of the Act and the object of the proposed changes in the law is to ensure that action is taken without waiting "for a child to become a victim".

