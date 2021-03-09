'Love jihad' accused arrested in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Police arrested a man for concealing his identity before marrying a girl at Harpur Budhat area in Gorakhpur.

The accused, identified as Mainuddin, allegedly persuaded the girl to convert her religion after the wedding, the police said. It is learned that the girl abandoned the marriage after she discovered the true identity of Mainudeen.

On the other hand, Mainuddin and his relatives began preparation to hold a second marriage. When Mainuddin and relatives left for the wedding venue, the victim dialled 112 and brought the entire episode to light. Following the complaint, police immediately reached the spot and took Mainuddin and his relatives into custody.

The girl then arrived at the police station and lodged a formal complaint against Mainuddin, following which police filed a case and arrested him.

According to police, Mainuddin, also known as Munnu, married the girl at a temple in Sant Kabir Nagar last year. The man had lured the girl while she used to go for tailoring classes and then persuaded her into marrying him. However, when the girl got to know about his real name being Mainuddin was left shell shocked.

As per reports, Mainuddin also tried to forcefully convert her religion. Unable to bear the torture, the girl returned to her maternal home. This is the second such incident of 'Love Jihad' which has been registered in Gorakhpur district, while the first case was lodged in Chiluatal Police Station.

