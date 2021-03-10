LS adjourned for day after Oppn MPs disrupt proceedings

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after repeated disruptions by Opposition members who demanded the repeal of three farm laws.

After the House reconvened at 2.30 PM, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav started speaking on the Demand for Grants for the Ministry of Railways.

Read: 3.77cr rural households to get tap water connection

However, there was sloganeering by opposition members who demanded repeal of three farm laws.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day. The Lok Sabha will meet on March 15.

Read: 3.77cr rural households to get tap water connection

Thursday is a holiday on the account of Mahashivratri. It is a norm that if any holiday falls on Thursday, then Friday is also declared a non-working day since it precedes the weekend. This is to enable parliamentarians to visit their constituencies.

Read: Delhi HC stays ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti

PTI