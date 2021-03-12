Madan Kaushik appointed new Uttarakhand BJP chief

New Delhi: Madan Kaushik, a minister from the Trivendra Singh Rawat government, has been appointed as new chief of Uttarakhand BJP. Kaushik replaced Bansidhar Bhagat.

In a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party, it said that its national president JP Nadda has appointed Kaushik to the state unit chief's post with immediate effect.

Kaushik met Nadda and BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam in Delhi on Thursday.

He had said several issues related to organisation and government were discussed in the meeting.

Kaushik is a four time MLA from the Haridwar assembly constituency. He has also served as Minister in Bhuvan Singh Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' government in the Uttarakhand government.

IANS