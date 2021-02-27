Madhya Pradesh: BJP ward president charred to death ahead of CM's visit

Damoh: Just a day ahead of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Damoh, a BJP ward president was reportedly charred to death on Friday, triggering panic in the area.

The victim, identified as Raju Raj, was the BJP president of ward number 5 in Bajariya and an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. On Friday, Raj took out his auto at 6 a.m. in the morning and a few hours later, his body was found abandoned in his vehicle near Kopra bridge.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP ward president charred to death ahead of CM's visit

The family members identified the body of Raju Raj and the body was sent for post-mortem. As soon as the news trickled in, the family members of the victim, BJP workers and other locals gathered at the spot.

READ: Can't allow sexual harassment cases to be swept under carpet: SC

However, in no time police reached the crime scene and started the investigation.

The kin of the deceased alleged foul play in the death, claiming that Raj was initially strangulated and then his body was left for burning. The members even wondered as to how no passengers and locals noticed the body of the victim burning for hours.

READ: Madhya Pradesh: Only 20 per cent tech-savvy ministers in paperless budget session

President of Damyanti Mandal Manish Tiwari said, "Raju was a dedicated worker of the party and was the breadwinner of the family. His death ahead of the Chief Minister's visit is disappointing. This clearly indicates that people have no fear of law and order and police administration."

The police is tight-lipped on the matter and is trying to solve the case by scanning the CCTV footages of the area.

READ: Peddler sold MDMA drug as immunity booster: Police