Madhya Pradesh to host 4th Chitra Bharati Film Festival

New Delhi: The fourth edition of the Chitra Bharati Film Festival will be held in February 2022 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district. It will be held from February 18 to 20.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hema Malini announced the dates of the festival and said that it will be organised by Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana.

BJP leader Hema Malini speaking at Chitra Bharati Film Festival press conference

She said that filmmakers from across the country will get an opportunity to showcase their short films.

"These days, the influence of Western culture is seen in abundance in Bollywood movies. Today's youths get influenced by western culture, so nowadays they take a lot of interest in OTT platforms but it is very important to make films on Indian culture and Indian values ​​as well," she said.

She also said that Chitra Bharati Film Festival is a good platform to showcase Indian films and short films.

Also Read: Hema Malini: My role in 'Sholay' has been one of the toughest

The present generation is inclined towards web series as they want a change. But at the same time it is necessary that the current generation should also know about the Indian values, culture and civilization," she added.

She further said that the Chitra Bharti National Film Festival will be attended by senior industry members as well as the younger generation.

Notably, the previous three editions of the Chitra Bharati Film Festival were held at Indore (2016), Delhi (2018) and Gujarat (2020).

Also Read: Hema Malini writes to EAM Jaishankar over reopening POPSK at Vrindavan