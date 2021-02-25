Follow Covid rules, says Maharashtra minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday appealed to students to strictly follow COVID-19 norms. His plea comes in the wake of a rise in cases in the state.



On Wednesday the state reported 8807 new Covid cases, and of these 1167 cases were reported in Mumbai.

Tope, in a letter written in Marathi, said: "Schools and colleges have started, but COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. The battle against COVID-19 has been going on for a year now, but I am sure we will win this battle. You have been sitting at home for a year despite your age of running around, playing, and sweating on the field. But, now, I need your help to overcome this COVID-19 crisis."

33 Crores collected from mask-less people

A fine is being collected from people who are not covering their faces in Mumbai. As many as 23 thousand people have been fined in a single day for not wearing masks. 33 Crores have been collected from violators of Corona protocol in Mumbai so far.

Strict implementation of Covid rules in temples are being implemented.

Timings for darshan in Ambabai Mandir in Kolhapur have been changed with new timings being 7 AM to 12 PM and again 3 PM to 8 PM. Barring these timings, no devotee is allowed to enter the premises.

Acceptance of flowers, garlands and prasad has been stopped by the famous Srimant DagduSheth Halwai Mandir administration in Pune.

Beds reserved in private hospital in Pune

Pune Municipal Commissioner has issued orders to private hospitals in the city to reserve some beds for Corona patients. PMC has started to increase the number of beds for Corona patients considering the possibility of intensification of the pandemic.

If the number of patients increases, the beds would not be sufficient in hospitals and hence the commissioner has ordered private hospitals to reserve some beds.

229 students in Washim got infected

229 students in a residential school in Degaon in Washim district have been infected by Corona. Four teachers of the same school were also infected. The district collector Shanmugrajan S visited the school reviewed the situation. The number of Corona infected students in Sevagiri Vidyalaya in Pusegaon in Satara district has crossed 25. The school is closed due to Corona infection for 10 days.

Strict implementation of rules in Amravati

As the Corona outbreak is spreading in Amravati rapidly, directions have been issued to seize the vehicles of people loitering for no reason. Also, orders have been given not to sell petrol to those who don’t cover their faces with masks.

Police have been deployed at 42 places in Amravati city while many zones have been cordoned off.

Strict checking on borders

In neighbouring Karnataka, the government has erected a check post on the border. The people are allowed entry only after screening for Corona. In Solapur also, travellers entering Maharashtra should produce a Covid report. Night curfew has been announced in Solapur from 25th February to 7th March. The curfew timing will be 11 PM to 5 AM.

The vehicles entering from Vidarbha are being thoroughly checked at Nanded border. A 12-hour curfew has been imposed in Hingoli from 7 PM to 7 AM.