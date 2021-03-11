Maha Shivratri 2021: All you need to know about fasting rules, timings and rituals

Ujjain: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri or 'Great Night of Shiva' is being celebrated today. It is a celebration of Lord Shiva's marriage with Goddess Parvati. Devotees keep a fast on Trayodashi, a day before Maha Shivratri.

On Maha Shivratri devotees observe fasts, go to temples to pay their respects to Lord Shiva, get together and chant prayers together among other things. People perform Shiva Puja from 12 midnight to 4 am on this auspicious day.

Mahesh Pujari, the priest of Mahakal temple, said that devotees must use only specific religious ingredients for worship. He said that devotees offer Gangajaal, Bilva leaves, him jaal and plum to Lord Shiva and recite Lord Shiva mantras.

READ: WATCH: Tej Pratap plays flute during Maha Shivratri celebrations

It is believed that Lord Shiva is the happiest around water. This is one of the reasons why a vessel is hung over the lingam in temples from which water keeps dripping out.

Asked about the COVID-19 arrangements being done for the Mahashivratri, Pujari said, "We have made arrangements for 25,000 devotees to visit the temple today. We have curbed the number of devotees visiting the temple in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees start thronging the temple from morning. The Aarti will go on from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and people can also offer prayers late night."

READ: Pauri Wala Shiv temple, a staircase to heaven Ravana built

"The most important aspect of fasting is abstaining from bad thoughts, words and company. The devotees are advised to practice virtues and restrain from indulging in evil thoughts or practices," he added.

Pujari also advised devotees to wear saffron-coloured clothes to attain peace of mind.

READ: On Maha Shivratri, Odisha artist creates mini 'Shiva Linga'