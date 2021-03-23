Gujarat businessman held in Mansukh Hiren case

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Gujarati businessman Abishek Aggarwal after it seized a high-end car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday. The car belongs to Sachin Vaze and was currently being used by Agarwal, reports said.

The seized car is kept at the ATS office in Thane neighbouring Mumbai.

After arresting two persons on Saturday night in connection with the murder case, the ATS detained a person from Gujarat who had allegedly provided them SIM cards, officials had said, adding they recovered many SIM cards from the person.

The ATS last week arrested suspended policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in the case.

The SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s house in Mumbai on February 25 had been allegedly stolen from the possession of Hiren, the Thane-based businessman whose body was found in a creek in Mumbra on March 5.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case and arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, had seized five high-end cars so far including two Mercedes, one Prado, the Scorpio which had explosives and an Innova.

The ATS had said that Waze was also a prime accused in the Hiran murder case.

The NIA suspects that at least three of the seized five cars were used by Waze, who was posted as Assistant Police Inspector (API) with the Crime Intelligence Unit (API) when arrested on March 13. He was later suspended from service.

On Monday morning, the team took accused Shinde to the residence of Waze in Thane and later to the creek in Mumbra were Hiran's body was found.

Though the Hiran murder case was transferred to the NIA on March 20, the ATS is still conducting the investigation.

