Maharashtra to start third phase of vaccination today

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The third phase of vaccination will start from today in Maharashtra in which senior citizens above 60 years and people between the age group of 45 to 60 with co-morbidities will be administered the vaccine.

All the government hospitals in Mumbai and Covid-19 centres have been prepared for the drive.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC ) in a statement stated that, though private hospitals also will undertake the vaccination drive, they will be permitted only after examining their storage capacity for the vaccine doses, availability of trained health staff, condition of ICU etc.

According to BMC, initially, only two or three private hospitals will be authorized to conduct the vaccination drive.

BMC further clarified that the patients need to register themselves before getting vaccinated.

Registration

The patients can register themselves on the Cowin app. On 27th and 28th February, the Covin app was kept completely closed for upgradation.

In the initial stage, there were only two columns for health worker and frontline worker.

The government upgraded the Cowin which was being used in the initial two phases of the vaccination for immunisation of healthcare and frontline workers. It was created for real-time monitoring of Covid-19 vaccine delivery.

Eligible people can register themselves on the platform from Monday, March 1, 9 a.m. onwards. The platform can be accessed via the web or through a mobile application.

Eligible beneficiaries can register at the CO-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number following a step by step process. After registration, the application will show the government and private hospitals serving as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) with the date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

How to register

People who are suffering from serious diseases, need to submit a medical certificate which should be certified by a registered medical practitioner.

The serious diseases or co-morbidities include high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, serious diseases related to the kidney and lungs. For people above 60 or more years, the registration will be very easy with only a valid Adhaar card will be required.

Price of vaccine

The patients opting for vaccination in private hospitals need to pay 250 Rs. while in municipal and governmental hospitals, the vaccine will be available free of cost.

