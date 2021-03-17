Mamata skips PM Modi's meeting on Covid surge

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday skipped a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of different states on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country.

According to a top state government official, Banerjee could not attend the meeting as she was busy campaigning for the state elections.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting that happened through the virtual mode. And at the meeting, Bandyopadhyay raised the issue of the need for more COVID-19 vaccine doses in West Bengal.

Reportedly, PM Modi's meeting with the chief ministers has been called over growing cases of Covid-19 and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Besides Banerjee, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel also did not attend the meeting.

PM Modi said, "Today, in India, more than 96 per cent of the Covid-19 cases have recovered. India is one of those countries where the fatality rate is one of the lowest."

"The presentation given today gives a clear indication of different waves of Covid-19. In India, we are witnessing a surge in a few states like Maharashtra and Punjab. In Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the Covid positivity rate is increasing. Seventy districts are showing an increasing trend. If we can't control this, the country can witness the second wave of Covid-19. Therefore, strict action is required to contain the situation," he said.

The COVID-19 situation has been deteriorating in some parts of the country, raising concern over a possible second wave. The Centre has urged the states concerned to step up containment efforts wherever needed.

(With inputs from PTI)