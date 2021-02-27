Maharashtra: Crime Branch Mumbai police has claimed to identify the man who parked an explosives-laden car outside Mukesh Ambani's house. According to the police, a white coloured Innova car was found behind the Scorpio. The police was able to reach the main accused through the same white coloured Innova.

The police has however not revealed the identity of the suspect.

Earlier, an SUV filled with suspected explosives was detected outside Antilia, the lavish multi-storied home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, here on Thursday evening.

The entire area was cordoned off by the police.

It was not an assembled explosive device, police informed.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the vehicle, a Scorpio van, was found some distance away from the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

READ: Explosives found in car near Mukesh Ambani's residence

An FIR has also been registered and Mumbai Crime Branch and ATS have jointly set up 10 teams to investigate the matter.

The first team will be collecting CCTV footage in the vicinity of Pedder Road.

The second team will scan the CCTV footage installed at the traffic police headquarters of the area to track the movement of the vehicle.

The third team will check the CCTV footage of the Police Headquarters and Crawford Market area and the fourth one will collect information about any suspect in the vicinity.

The fifth team will assist the Forensic team while the sixth team will probe the angle of a threat given to the Ambani family in 2013 by the Indian Mujahideen.

The remaining teams will investigate different regions and will also coordinate with the rest of the teams.

It is to be recalled that Ambani had received a death threat letter from the Indian Mujahideen in 2013 following which he was provided with CISF Z Plus security. After Thursday's event, his security has been tightened up. Antilia is a VIP locality that is home to many famous personalities.

READ: 10 teams to probe case of explosives found outside Mukesh Ambani's house

In another development, police found that the SUV detected outside Ambani's house was stolen from the Vikhroli area. The vehicle was stolen on February 18 from Vikhroli eastern expressway and was registered in the name of Mansukh Hiren who had filed a complaint of car theft.

On February 17, Hiren was on his way to Mumbai when his vehicle suffered an engine failure following which he parked his car on the roadside and started hunting for a mechanic.

Meanwhile, after intensive investigation police found that the emulsion explosive also known as gelatin found in the vehicle was manufactured by Solar Explosives Limited in Nagpur.

Following this, Mumbai police have started questioning the Chairman of the Solar Explosives Limited and a search operation is also underway.

READ: FIR registered after vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house