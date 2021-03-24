Manipur Congress delegation meets President over disqualification of 12 MLAs

New Delhi: A delegation of Manipur Congress leaders, on Wednesday, met President of India Ram Nath Kovind to urge him to recall Governor Najma Heptulla for “failing to discharge her obligatory Constitutional duty” in the matter of disqualification of 12 MLAs on the grounds of holding offices of profit.

In September 2020, Manipur High Court quashed the appointment of 12 BJP MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries after it struck down two State laws under which they were appointed. These were the Manipur Parliamentary Secretary (Appointment, Salary and Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2012, and the Manipur Parliamentary (Appointment, Salary and Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Repealing Act, 2018.

Congress delegation has alleged that it had submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur after which she sought the opinion of the ECI. The Congress leader claimed that ECI has already given their opinion to the Governor of Manipur in the month of January and till now, the Governor is "sitting" on the opinion and her decision for the last 3 months.

While speaking to the media, Manipur Congress Chief Govindas Konthoujam said, "BJP has violated the constitution in Manipur. We have requested the Governor for an appointment but she has not given an appointment to us. Today, We have met the President of India to apprise all our grievances and requested him to recall the Governor as she has failed to discharge her obligatory Constitutional duty."

"In Manipur, there is no Constitution, there is now law and all the Parliamentary practices and the fundamental rights are being flouted," he alleged.