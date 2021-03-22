Manish Tewari among Congress star campaigners; Many G23 leaders' names missing

New Delhi: Congress party, on Monday, released its list of 'Star Campaigners' for the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal. Interestingly, the name of Congress MP Manish Tewari, who is one of the G23 leaders of the party, has also been included in the list, while many of the senior leaders of that group were being snubbed.

The list includes 30 names, including many of the prominent faces of the party, like Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot and many others.

Congress' Star campaigners list

Names of Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Abhijit Banerjee have also been included in the list.

However, it is indeed surprising, that many of the senior leaders among the G23 faction, like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, are being ignored.

It can be seen as a result of their visit to Jammu where a number of controversies erupted due to the statements and actions of these leaders. However, Ghulam Nabi Azad had later clarified that he and the rest of the G23 leaders are ready to campaign in the poll-bound states if the party or any candidate will ask them to do so.

Another leader of the "dissenters" group, whose name has been included in the group is Jitin Prasada. He is incharge of the Congress' state unit in West Bengal.