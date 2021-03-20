Mumbai: In a new twist in Mansukh Hiren death case, police have recovered another corpse at the same spot where Hiren's body was found on the banks of Mumbra creek that flows towards Mumbra from Thane. Further investigation is underway.

Hiren Mansukh, owner of the vehicle with explosives that had been found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. About 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter addressed to the Ambani family was recovered from the car.

Police officials said that it appeared to be a case of suicide and suspected that Hiren had jumped into the creek.

After Hiren's wife alleged foul play in his death and claimed that the encounter specialist Sachin Waze was involved in the case, Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for his role in the recovery of explosives from a car near Ambani's residence. He was sent to NIA custody till March 25.

Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name cropped up in the case. Meanwhile, NIA took suspended officer Sachin Waze to Antilia to re-create the crime scene. The agency had suspected that the man walking in CCTV footage wearing a PPE kit was Sachin Waze.

