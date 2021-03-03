Masked men loot jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Patna

Patna (Bihar): Three masked robbers looted jewellery worth over Rs 20 lakh from a jewellery shop at gunpoint at Patna in Bihar.

According to the information, the incident took place at Jyoti Alankar Jewelers The incident happened when the jewellery seller was showing the gold chain to the women customers.

“Robbers entered the shop in the presence of customers. One of them pointed a gun at the attendant and snatched gold chains from his hand. One of the accused dropped a gun in the shop,” Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Singh told reporters.

The police recovered the gun and further investigation is underway.

The police is also accessing the CCTV footage installed in the shop.

Shopkeeper Jagjeet Singh claimed that the robbers looted jewellery worth over Rs 20 lakh from his shop.

ANI INPUTS