Massive outcry after speaker, minister spar in Bihar Assembly

Patna: Days after Bihar Vidhan Sabha witnessed an unusual angry exchange between Speaker Vijay Sinha and Panchayati Raj minister Samrat Chaudhary over online answers not being provided to the Assembly's website, political observers and senior politicians have condemned the incident.

On March 17, when Chaudhary was replying to a question by a fellow BJP legislator Vinay Bihari, the speaker sought to know why online answers were not being provided on the Assembly’s website. The Panchayati Raj minister was adamant that replies for 14 out of 16 questions have been sent online but Sinha pointed out that his office had received replies to only 11 questions. Chaudhary was not willing to accept the speaker's contention and replied, "vyakul hone se kaam nahin chalega" (getting restless will not do)".

The speaker felt slighted and asked the minister to 'take back' his words even though Chaudhary dug in his heels and, waving a finger towards the chair, said, "you cannot run the house in this fashion". Unable to take it any longer, Sinha ordered adjournment of the proceedings till noon.

In the post-lunch session, the speaker was back and minister for parliamentary affairs Vijay Kumar Chaudhary rose and requested that Samrat Chaudhary would like to express regret for the 'unintentional insult' to the chair.

The political observers and former Vidhan Sabha president have strictly denounced the treatment meted out to the speaker, calling the incident 'mockery of the democracy'.

Political observer Dr Sanjay Kumar said, "If a speaker will not give directions in the House, then who is responsible to maintain the decorum of the house? The speaker is responsible to look after the proceedings of the house. The ruling party cannot digest the fact that the house is working in a transparent manner. All the leaders involved in the controversy belong to the ruling party. There is a lack of transparency in the house. This incident is a black day for Bihar Vidhan Sabha."

Uday Narayan Chaudhary, former Vidhan Sabha President, said, "This is a complete mockery of the democracy. This shows the real face of the ruling party. The incident has raised several questions on the working and functioning of the Vidhan Sabha."

However, BJP spokesperson Mritunjay Jha extended support to the Assembly speaker Vijay Sinha and said that he has been discharging his duties in a responsible manner, adding that the party stands with him. Jha said that Vijay Sinha is looking into the matters brought up in the house in an unbiased manner and also congratulated him.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will look into the matter. The opposition, on its part, has been charging that the treasury benches have been trying to 'dictate to the chair'.

