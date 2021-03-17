MHA formulates comprehensive national earthquake risk mitigation project for 11 states

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has formulated a comprehensive national earthquake risk mitigation (CNERMP) project with a financial outlay of Rs 4082.96 crore for 11 highly earthquake-prone states of the country.

Under this project, 50 per cent of the fund will be provided by the World Bank for implementing the project in 2 phases.

Under Phase I, states like Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Uttarakhand will be covered whereas under phase II, states like Delhi, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim will be covered.

READ: Earthquake shakes Assam, no damage reported

The project covers a wide spectrum of activities, ranging from techno-legal regime to retrofitting of critical infrastructure and lifeline buildings and structures, in the high earthquake risk zones (seismic zones IV and V).

Significantly, the ongoing national seismic risk mitigation programme (NSRMP) under the national cyclone risk mitigation project (NCRMP-phase II) acts as a preparatory phase for CNERMP.

READ: Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Uttarakhand

Officials in the Home Ministry informed a Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs that NSRMP's scope of work broadly consists of preparing detailed project reports, formulating implementation arrangements and preparing necessary documents such as environment and social assessment reports, operation manuals, etc.

The total financial outlay for the NSRMP is Rs 45 crore. Phase I for carrying out works has been awarded. In addition, under phase II, installation and commissioning of early warning dissemination system (EWDS) work also has been awarded.

It may be mentioned here that the central government has earlier launched a national cyclone risk mitigation project (NCRMP) to address cyclone risk in the country.

READ: 6.3 magnitude earthquake registered off New Zealand

Under NCRMP-phase I, early warning dissemination system (EWDS), the state of the art multi-technology option to provide reliable communication and ensuring last-mile connectivity during disasters, has been commissioned and is operational in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Under Phase II, EWDS will be commissioned in Goa by January 2022. The same will be implemented in Karnataka and Kerala by December 2021.

The various studies towards technical assistance on capacity building undertaken in NCRMP-phase II include a study on the national seismic risk mitigation programme (NSRMP).

The objective of NSRMP is to reduce the vulnerability of communities and their assets to a natural disaster by taking appropriate mitigating measures and strengthening the capacity of national and state entities to effectively plan for and respond to earthquakes.

READ: Minor tremor felt in J&K