Minister wants law to control population in India

New Delhi: Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh expressed concern over the increasing population in the country.

He said that there is a need to enact a population control law and demanded the law be enacted at the earliest.

He appealed to the Central Government to consider the subject seriously.

Giriraj Singh expresses concern over population explosion

READ: India records highest number of New Year births

He added that compared to China where 11 children are born every minute, in India it is 33 children. India's population growth is three times that of China whereas in comparison to land, India is behind.

In 1989, China enacted the One Child Policy for population control. Through which China has significantly curbed population growth and the economy of China is also balanced.

There is a dire need for such stringent law in India as well.

READ: Sex ratio among tribals better than general population: Kovind

Singh suggested that to eliminate population imbalance, the population law should be applied regardless of caste, religion, region and language.

India bears the weight of about 18 per cent of the world's population, while its proportion of natural resources is low, i.e., around 2.4 per cent land and 4 per cent water.

READ: First time assigned money to tackle air pollution, used 2011 population data: NK Singh

India is the second-most populous country in the world with a population of 137 crores.

According to the United Nations Population Division, the population of India stood at 1,366 million as on July 1, 2019, and is expected to reach 1,469 million in 2027.