New Delhi: During the discussion of matters raised with the permission of the Chairman in Rajya Sabha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament from Maharastra said that the Environment Minister should be concerned about the pollution in Delhi rather than commenting on women wearing ripped jeans. Delhi pollution is a matter of serious concern, she said.

The MP had slammed Uttarakhand's newly sworn-in Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawath for his remarks on ripped jeans, according to reports.