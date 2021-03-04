Mixed cropping fetches woman Rs 1500 per day

Chamarajnagar (Karnataka): Prabhamani a resident of Attagulipuram village of Chamarajanagar is earning Rs 1500 on a daily basis from polyculture farming after reading books related to integrated farming, natural farming and zero investment.

Earlier, Prabhamani's husband Prakash had lost money and time by focusing on monoculture farming. With no option left, Prabhamani and Prakash went for daily wages having leased out their 5 acres of land. It was during this time that Prabhamani's brother gave her books and sent her YouTube links related to integrated farming and polyculture or mixed cropping. He also suggested that Prabhamani utilise the 5 acres of land to do polyculture or mixed cropping, instead of doing labour work.

By reading those books Prabhamani acquired knowledge on integrated and natural farming. This led her to convince her husband to start a nursery and produce vegetables free of chemicals. Initially, though the couple faced various problems, later on, this turned into a profitable business.

At present they have 10 acres of land and they grow more than 20 kinds of vegetables and herbs in different seasons, which include carrots, beans, gourds, pumpkin, onions, beetroots, mint, coriander etc. In addition to this, commercial crops such as turmeric, banana, cabbage and sugarcane are also being grown under integrated farming. Prabhamani and Prakash's father, mother and children are also giving them a helping hand.