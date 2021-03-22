Mizoram CM writes to PM Modi on Myanmar refugees

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in his recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the Chin community of Myanmar are ethnically related to the Mizos of Mizoram and as such Mizoram cannot remain indifferent to their sufferings under the military junta.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote to Modi stating that the Ministry of Home Affairs' advisories to all North Eastern states bordering Myanmar and also to security forces to take action against the illegal influx of refugees is unacceptable to Mizoram.

Zoramthanga in his letter highlighted the need for India to take cautionary measures in certain foreign policy issues but stressed the importance of not neglecting the humanitarian crises faced by Myanmar nationals. He requested Prime Minister Modi, as leader of the largest democracy in the world, to give asylum and provide food and shelter to the Myanmar refugees in India.

Two Members of Parliament from Mizoram, C. Lalrosanga MP (Lok Sabha) and K. Vanlalvena MP (Rajya Sabha), have also met External Affairs Minister and the Vice-President respectively on the matter.

C. Lalrosanga met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Parliament House

C. Lalrosanga met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Parliament House and voiced serious concerns for the shelter and well-being of refugees coming to Mizoram, following the political turmoil in neighbouring Myanmar. A large section of the spill-over to Mizoram shared the same ethnic ancestry and community as the Mizos and hence, the Lok Sabha MP said that looking out for their safety and welfare was a priority. He also expressed his gratitude for the asylum the Indian Government has afforded Myanmarese refugees for the past 25 years or so under the aegis of the United Nations, which has been of great solace to them.

External Affairs Minister Shri S.Jaishankar said that he shared the MP’s concerns over the refugee situation and assured him that the matter will be dealt with in a cautious and conducive manner.

Rajya Sabha Member K.Vanlalvena urged the MHA to consider plight of protesters against military rule in Myanmar

Rajya Sabha Member K.Vanlalvena urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the plight of protesters against military rule in Myanmar and to relax its policy towards Myanmar refugees crossing over to India.

Raising the issue at Zero Hour in Parliament on March 16, Vanlalvena informed the House that over 300 Myanmar nationals who have crossed the border are currently taking shelter in Mizoram of which about 150 are police personnel. The state government and NGOs in Mizoram have given immediate help and shelter to these refugees. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given direction to the Chief Secretaries of four northeastern states bordering Myanmar to not entertain Myanmar refugees and instructed the Assam Rifles to seal the border and prevent entry.

Vanlalvena informed the House that it will not go down well with people in Mizoram if the central government insists on deporting these refugees who belong to Mizo ethnic tribe, and it is not possible to deport them until the situation in Myanmar improves to normal. Being the largest democracy in the world, Vanlalvena said, it is the responsibility of India to encourage and support any struggle to protect and uphold democratic rights and principles. While the whole world is watching and waiting, India should come forward to extend its helping hand for the protection of Myanmar refugees.